Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

All Blacks rookie Shannon Frizell is still learning the ropes as a New Zealand international rugby player and admitted today in Dunedin that speaking with media hasn't been easy.

Frizell left the media in stitches with his honest answer about dealing with the fame of being an All Black and the challenges that come with it.

"Just ahhh… facing media," Frizell told reporters.

He said he is still coming to grips with the thought of starting for the All Blacks this weekend.

Frizell is set to make his debut, starting at blindside flanker for the final Test match against France in Dunedin on Saturday.