Watch: Slick Beauden and Jordie Barrett passing sets up Wes Goosen try to create glimmer of hope against Chiefs

The Hurricanes bitter 17-14 loss to the Chiefs looked like it could have been a famous come from behind victory after Wes Goosen ducked down in the corner to score in the final minutes of their intense Super Rugby derby.

It wasn't enough in the end despite a slick passing move between the two Hurricanes Barrett brothers who combined to set Goosen up in the corner.

It didn't end their however for the younger of the Barrett brothers, as Jordie then put the game on a knife edge with a incredible conversion from the touch line to give the Hurricanes faithful a glimmer of hope with seconds to spare.