Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams celebrated Samoan language week by cheering his daughters to "siva" which means dance – to a Samoan children’s song "Savalivali."

The 32-year-old cross-code star posted on social media last night a video of his daughters dancing, while also posting a photo of himself and his daughters enjoying a special Samoan meal – chop suey.

"Alofa atu nei, alofa mai taeao - love given loved gained ❤ proud of my Samoan heritage, and my girls sure love their Samoan food "chop suey" on the menu tonight! #SamoanlanguageWeek," posted Williams.