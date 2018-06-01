Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week

Source:
All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams celebrated Samoan language week by cheering his daughters to "siva" which means dance – to a Samoan children’s song "Savalivali."
The 32-year-old cross-code star posted on social media last night a video of his daughters dancing, while also posting a photo of himself and his daughters enjoying a special Samoan meal – chop suey.
"Alofa atu nei, alofa mai taeao - love given loved gained ❤ proud of my Samoan heritage, and my girls sure love their Samoan food "chop suey" on the menu tonight! #SamoanlanguageWeek," posted Williams.
Williams has been named on the Blues team sheet to play against the Melbourne Rebels, but he is in doubt with the midfielder still recovering from a knee knock he received at All Blacks training.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport