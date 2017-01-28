 

Watch: Sione Molia applies afterburners, blitzes French defence to give All Blacks Sevens quarter-finals berth

All Blacks Sevens young gun Sione Molia has played a vital role in seeing the defending champions return to the Wellington Sevens cup quarter-finals after scoring a game-clinching try against France in pool play.

The young back spied a hole on halfway and once he got outside his man, the game-clinching try was never in doubt.
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.
Charlie Hayter finished off a well worked play as England led Papua New Guinea 12-0 at halftime.
After New Zealand fed the ball to the backline off a scrum near halfway, Molia spied a hole on the outside of his marker and applied the afterburners when given the ball to streak away and give the hosts a 21-7 lead with under five minutes to go.

Molia had an impact in the opening minute as well with a try-saving tackle off an early French break. 

The win gives the All Blacks Sevens two wins from two matches in pool play, meaning they have secured a cup quarter-final berth.

The US could still top the pool if they beat the All Blacks Sevens tonight in their final pool game at 9pm.

