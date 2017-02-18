Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka
Source:
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.
Source: 1 NEWS
The eldest of the Lauaki children delivered a touching tribute to her brother at his funeral in Auckland today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influence of the former All Black on their children.
Source: 1 NEWS
Now assistant coach to the All Blacks, Foster spoke about his time as Lauaki's coach.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top