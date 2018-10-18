 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Shocked Canterbury players, staff send heartfelt messages to former teammate Nasi Manu after cancer news

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Canterbury may be gearing up for a tough Mitre 10 Cup Premiership semi-final against Tasman tomorrow night but it hasn't stopped them from feeling for one of their own.

Canterbury coach Joe Maddock and veteran player Luke Romano spent time today speaking to media after news broke this morning former player Nasi Manu has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Maddock said the news was a shock.

"I actually just heard that on the way in this morning so it was a bit of a surprise to hear it," he said.

"No doubt our Canterbury men here will get behind him and send him love and hope it's a minor thing."

Manu played seven seasons of provincial rugby in the red and black stripes after scoring a try on debut against Counties Manukau at Mount Smart Stadium in 2007.

In seven years, he made 72 appearances and scored 13 tries for Canterbury while also playing two Super Rugby seasons with the Crusaders and a further five with the Highlanders.

Romano played with Manu and was full of praise for the number eight.

"Nasi's a legend of Canterbury rugby.

"I was lucky enoguh to play a few seasons with him and what he gives on the field is massive, he gave 120 per cent each day on and off the field.

"He's a good team man."

The 30-year-old revealed his diagnosis on social media this morning and said he was ready for the battle ahead.

"Still a bit of a road to recovery but got the best Italy has to offer and I will make a full recovery - I’m sure of it!"

Luke Romano and Joe Maddock said the team had only just heard the news. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
2
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell departing Titans to join Super League club Leeds - 'He could be a real cult hero for them'
3
Luke Romano and Joe Maddock said the team had only just heard the news.
Watch: Shocked Canterbury players, staff send heartfelt messages to former teammate Nasi Manu after cancer news
4
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Former Crusader Pete Samu to miss third Bledisloe Test as Wallabies name 31-man squad to face All Blacks
5
The Ferns recovered from their woes with a 60-29 win.
Live stream: Watch our Silver Ferns battle for a place in the Comm Games semi-finals against England - and more!
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Akira Ioane headline inexperienced Maori All Blacks squad for Americas tour
Black Ferns' Stacey Waaka takes on the Wallaroos defence at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Wallaroos v Black Ferns, Bledisloe doubleheader. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 18th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns mix veterans with fresh faces as squad named for end-of-year tour of USA and France
1 NEWS

Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
00:47
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.

'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd