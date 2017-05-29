Watch: 'She's run into a brick wall!' Brutal hit stops NZ's Sevens flyer in her tracks, in epic World Series final

After a thrilling but physical 17-7 win over Canada to clinch another leg of the World Sevens Series, players in the Black Ferns Sevens squad will probably wake up with a few bumps and bruises tomorrow - none more so than Theresa Fitzpatrick.

The New Zealand Sevens speedster hoped to add to the 12-7 lead her side had carved out in the first half of the Cup Final in Langford, Canada, but after receiving an inside pass in injury time to put her in space, she was abruptly stopped by Canadian defender Bianca Farella.

"She's run into a brick wall that is Bianca Farella!" one commentator said.

The bruising hit ended any momentum the New Zealand Women's Sevens team had built up as well as they were penalised at the ensuing ruck for not releasing the ball.

Earlier in the match, Kiwi winger Michaela Blyde continued her superb form at the tournament with a solo try to put the New Zealanders in front.

The Black Ferns Sevens now sit comfortably at the top of the World Sevens Series standings after the win with 96 points - 14 points clear of their closest opponents Canada and Australia.