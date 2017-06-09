 

Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

The Chiefs played out a gutsy 17-14 win against the Hurricanes that was sparked by a piece of individual brilliance from super-sub Shaun Stevenson, whose lightening footwork sent the Hurricanes defence into disarray and put James Lowe in for a game defining try.

The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.
With the Chiefs looking to move the ball wide after a scrum, Stevenson received the ball before putting in a monster step that sent TJ Perenara flying in the wrong direction completely bamboozling the All Blacks halfback and Chiefs defence.

The speedster then found James Lowe in support with the winger finishing aplomb in the corner that was enough for the Waikato side to see the match.

The try put the Hurricanes right back in the match in the final minutes of their bitter 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Cruden looked to be in for all money before Aso saved the day with a thunderous tackle.
Chiefs

