Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

The Chiefs played out a gutsy 17-14 win against the Hurricanes that was sparked by a piece of individual brilliance from super-sub Shaun Stevenson, whose lightening footwork sent the Hurricanes defence into disarray and put James Lowe in for a game defining try.

With the Chiefs looking to move the ball wide after a scrum, Stevenson received the ball before putting in a monster step that sent TJ Perenara flying in the wrong direction completely bamboozling the All Blacks halfback and Chiefs defence.