Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

The Chiefs played out a gutsy 17-14 win against the Hurricanes that was sparked by a piece of individual brilliance from super-sub Shaun Stevenson, whose lightening footwork sent the Hurricanes defence into disarray and put James Lowe in for a game defining try.
With the Chiefs looking to move the ball wide after a scrum, Stevenson received the ball before putting in a monster step that sent TJ Perenara flying in the wrong direction completely bamboozling the All Blacks halfback and Chiefs defence.
The speedster then found James Lowe in support with the winger finishing aplomb in the corner that was enough for the Waikato side to see the match.
