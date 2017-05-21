 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Sevens legend DJ Forbes rips out lethal sidestep against Japan as NZ finish London day one unbeaten

share

Source:

SKY

The stand-in skipper had the feet of a younger man as New Zealand secured a 33-7 win.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Highlanders bigman was in the right place at the right time to silence the Perth crowd.

As it happened: High-flying Highlanders finish Super Rugby road trip in dominating fashion, hold Force tryless in Perth

00:29
2
Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.

Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

00:30
3
The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

00:25
4
The Blues first-five left the field in the 47th minute after being rattled by Stormers' Shaun Treeby.

Video: Stormers centre Shaun Treeby cited after swinging arm hit on Piers Francis

00:30
5
A quick 22m dropout by the South Africans went from bad to worse as the ensuing pandemonium from the odd choice led to five points.

Watch: Cake Tin chaos! Cheetahs' brain explosion with ball in-hand leads to easy first try for Hurricanes

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ