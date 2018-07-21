 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: Semi Radradra shines against Japan as Fiji avoid upset in Rugby World Cup Sevens opener

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fiji superstar Semi Radradra shone brightest for his side in their opening win of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, scoring a try and setting up another in a 35-10 thumping of Japan.

The Fijian cross-code star was on form in his side's 35-10 win.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Despite being the underdogs, Japan hit the front early on through Kameli Raravou Soejima, before Fiji struck back with Semi Kunatani going over.

Jose Coyikal Seru would score Japan's second try, giving them a 10-7 lead at the break.

To their credit though, Fiji would survive the scare, hitting back through Jerry Tuwai to restore his side's lead.

Radradra then stepped up to the mark, firstly with an assist for Josua Tuisova, before scoring himself.

Jasa Veremalua would put the icing on the cake for Fiji, affirming their status as one of the tournament favourites.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:37
2
Sir Gordon Tietjens' men fell to a 19-15 loss in San Francisco.

Watch: Red card against England sees Samoa dumped out of Rugby World Cup Sevens

3
Blake Green of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors lose Blake Green for crucial clash with Storm due to rib injury

00:34
4
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

5
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:44
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

An eventful first day of Sevens action has wrapped up in San Francisco - and there's already been a couple of upsets.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.