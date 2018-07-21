Watch: Semi Radradra shines against Japan as Fiji avoid upset in Rugby World Cup Sevens opener

Fiji superstar Semi Radradra shone brightest for his side in their opening win of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, scoring a try and setting up another in a 35-10 thumping of Japan.

Despite being the underdogs, Japan hit the front early on through Kameli Raravou Soejima, before Fiji struck back with Semi Kunatani going over.

Jose Coyikal Seru would score Japan's second try, giving them a 10-7 lead at the break.

To their credit though, Fiji would survive the scare, hitting back through Jerry Tuwai to restore his side's lead.

Radradra then stepped up to the mark, firstly with an assist for Josua Tuisova, before scoring himself.