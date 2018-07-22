 

Watch: Semi Radradra produces miracle one-handed pass as Fiji cruise into World Cup Sevens semi-final

Fiji have again stamped their mark as contenders for the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in San Francisco, defeating Argentina 43-7 to march into the tournament semi-finals.

The cross-code superstar shone in his side's 43-7 over Argentina.
In a rampaging start, Fiji came out of the blocks to put Argentina to the sword, with Kalione Nasoko, Paula Dranisinukula and Josua Tuisova all scoring in the opening five minutes.

Argentina would hit back before the break, with Franco Sabato scoring to see Fiji's lead cut back to 19-5 at halftime.

However, the rest of the match was one way traffic, with Alosio Naduva, Leone Nakarawa scoring, as well as a double to Amenoni Nasilasila seeing Fiji run away with the match.

