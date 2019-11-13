Watch: Scott Robertson cops bouncer to the head as Kiwi Super Rugby coaches settle scores with backyard cricket

He managed to dodge a few questions about his All Blacks application but there was nowhere to hide for Crusaders coach Scott Robertson when he faced a bouncer during this morning's backyard cricket game.

At today's press conference to discuss last night's named squads for the 2020 season, all five Kiwi franchises were represented by staff for a light-hearted game of cricket in between question sessions to acknowledge Super Rugby's early start next year, which will overlap with the summer game.

In the short exhibition, Robertson batted first and immediately came under fire from some fine bowling by Chiefs assistant Neil Barnes.

Barnes found Robertson's leg in front of the wicket with the first delivery but was given a second life, leading to a cheeky bouncer which hit the Crusaders mastermind square in the head.

Later in the game, the Blues were represented by head coach Leon MacDonald and he didn't disappoint.

MacDonald turned back the clock to his title-winning years with Marlborough in the 1993-94 Hawke Cup, bowling some strong lines against Highlanders counterpart Aaron Mauger before stepping in for a hitting session.

The head coach made it look easy, smashing the ball with ease and even managing a fine catch at square leg off a drive from Hurricanes assistant, Jason Holland.