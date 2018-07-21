 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: Scotland produce comeback for the ages, defeat Kenya at World Cup Sevens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Scotland have clawed their way back from the dead to advance to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, defeating Kenya 31-26.

The Bravehearts fought back from 26-0 down to march into the quarter-finals in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ

With Kenya having taken a 26-0 lead late into the second half, Scotland held out with Scott Riddell scoring, before a penalty try had them back in the match.

Kenya found themselves with two men in the bin for the final stages, as Scotland brought the scores back to 26-24 in the last minute, with Robbie Fergusson nailing a sideline conversion to level things up.

Jamie Farndale then capitalised on Scotland's numerical advantage, scoring in the corner with the final moment of the game, giving the Bravehearts a ridiculous win, sending them through to the tournament quarter-final.

Scotland will next face the winner of Ireland and South Africa tomorrow.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens and Fiji surge to emphatic opening wins, Australia and Samoa out

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:34
3
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

00:45
4
The Bravehearts fought back from 26-0 down to march into the quarter-finals in San Francisco.

Watch: Scotland produce comeback for the ages, defeat Kenya at World Cup Sevens

01:01
5
Bianca Silva scored two sensational solo tries against Canada on day one of the tournament in San Francisco.

Day One - Black Ferns set to take on Ireland in Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:31
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens and Fiji surge to emphatic opening wins, Australia and Samoa out

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.