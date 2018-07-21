Watch: Scotland produce comeback for the ages, defeat Kenya at World Cup Sevens

Scotland have clawed their way back from the dead to advance to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, defeating Kenya 31-26.

With Kenya having taken a 26-0 lead late into the second half, Scotland held out with Scott Riddell scoring, before a penalty try had them back in the match.

Kenya found themselves with two men in the bin for the final stages, as Scotland brought the scores back to 26-24 in the last minute, with Robbie Fergusson nailing a sideline conversion to level things up.

Jamie Farndale then capitalised on Scotland's numerical advantage, scoring in the corner with the final moment of the game, giving the Bravehearts a ridiculous win, sending them through to the tournament quarter-final.