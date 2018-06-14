Watch: SBW, Rieko Ioane face-off in hilarious All Blacks shadow-boxing drill

The All Blacks take preparing for the second Test against France seriously, but that doesn't mean there isn't time to have a little bit of fun at trainings.

The team wrapped up training at Westpac Stadium in Wellington today with a series of warm-down drills, one of which saw players face-off against each other in a shadow-boxing session where the objective was to slap your opponent.

Blues stars Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane ended up paired together and despite the light-hearted nature of the drill, appeared to take the task seriously as they channelled their inner boxers to duck and weave while looking for an opening.

Ioane was luckier this time round though, not sporting any black eyes from going toe-to-toe with Williams unlike after the bust-up he had with another Blues player before joining the All Blacks in Auckland.

Ioane has been named to start again this weekend after playing at No.11 in the All Blacks' 52-11 win over France at Eden Park last week, while Williams is continuing to recover from the minor knee surgery he had two weeks ago.