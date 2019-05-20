TODAY |

Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym

The northern All Blacks reunited and were in camp this morning at former All Black Kevin Mealamu's gym in Takanini.

Injured All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams, Dane Coles and Brodie Retallick participated in the gym session.

Crusaders prop Owen Franks and Highlanders fullback Ben Smith were also at the camp so medical staff could assess where they were at with their rehabilitation.

Mealamu told 1 NEWS it was great to see some of his former teammates and new faces training at his facility.

"Awesome seeing them walk through the doors this morning and a few weary bodies as well, they've had a tough Super Rugby so far," said Mealamu.

"It brings back a few memories seeing the boys walk in a little bit achy, some well-earned bodies there – that's just them playing hard and earning that soreness on Monday morning.

"I know they have got a big task on their hands this year, it's not too far away [Rugby World Cup]."

The All Blacks' first Test of the year will be against Argentina in the Rugby Championship on July 21 in Buenos Aires.

    The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
