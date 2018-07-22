Watch: Samoa sent home from Rugby World Cup Sevens as Wales win golden point thriller

Wales have claimed the first golden point victory of this year's Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, defeating Samoa 24-19 to advance to the Challenge semi-finals.

Samoa began the brighter of the two sides with Joe Perez opening the scoring after two minutes.

However, Wales hit back in the second half, with tries to Lloyd Williams and Luke Morgan giving them the lead, before Tomasi Alosio added to Samoa's lead.

Ben Roach put Wales ahead in the dying stages, before a late try to Tofatuimoana Solia levelled scores at 19-19, sending the match to extra time - where the first team to score automatically wins.