Watch: Sam Whitelock praises ABs' fearlessness to go for tries instead of threes in close contest against Wales

Sam Whitelock's first Test as All Blacks skipper will be remembered for three things.

A bucket-load of tackles, a yellow card and a gutsy decision which was at the heart of their 33-18 win over Wales.

Veteran lock Whitelock was thrilled to emerge with victory in Cardiff on Saturday after his promotion late in the week to replace the injured Kieran Read as skipper.

Becoming the 69th man to lead New Zealand in a Test had invoked some nerves but he admits they dissipated as he stood at the head of the pre-match haka.

There was no sign of uncertainty when he made his biggest call soon before halftime, turning down a shot at goal from straight in front of the posts with his team leading 7-6.

They had been starved of possession for most of the half but had started to get their hands on the ball and needed more of it to assert themselves.

"We just felt like we were starting to get a bit of dominance around that area," he said.

"We knew if we could nail seven points, instead of three, it would really set us up for the rest of the game."

The decision was justified when Waisake Naholo bagged his second try.

It wasn't so rosy for Whitelock late in the second half, when he continued a recent All Blacks trend of being shown a yellow card over the closing stages.

"It's never nice sitting down but the beauty was that the boys adapted really well and took their time.

"Ideally, I'd be out there the whole time."

Whitelock made 16 tackles, a figure topped only by Sam Cane's 21 in one of the flanker's finest Tests.

Hansen was full of praise for the pair and particularly Cane, who pulled off a host of stinging hits as Wales threatened to take control through a glut of possession.