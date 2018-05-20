 

Watch: Sam Cane feels for Matt Todd after he misses out on All Blacks squad

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane was sympathetic for the plight of Matt Todd, after his Crusaders counterpart missed out on selection for next month's series against France.

The Crusaders star was overlooked for Cane and Ardie Savea to face France.
Todd, 30, was overlooked in favour of Cane and Ardie Savea for next month's three Test series, despite a string of impressive performances for the Super Rugby table topping Crusaders.

Speaking to media today, Cane said he didn't envy the selectors having to decide which of the three has to miss out.

"That's a conundrum for the coaches, it's a balancing act," he said.

"Matty (Todd) plays well, consistently well. Every time he comes in he does the jersey proud.

"No doubt we'll probably see him at some point."

All Blacks

