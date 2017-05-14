Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

Bulls lock RG Snyman followed Waisake Naholo into the dressing room early as both players were shown red cards dangerous play in the final 20 minutes of the Highlanders scrappy 17-10 win against the Bulls in Pretoria.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo was first to be sent off for a horrific no arms hit on Bulls second-five Burger Odendaal, using his shoulder to smash into the face of the South African.

RG Snyman shortly followed suit after he barreled into the face of replacement hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate with his shoulder before the Bulls thought they'd clinched the winning try.