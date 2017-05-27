Watch: 'That’s just brilliant!' Lima Sopoaga sparks scorching attack from his own 22 to set up blistering team try from nothing

The Highlanders ran away with their 44-28 win against the Waratahs in Dunedin thanks to their skilled bench as both Lima Sopoaga and Siosiua Halanukonuka came on and starred in this scintillating team try.

The Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga shows the ball near his own 22 before deciding to pin his ears back and slice through the Waratahs defence before passing to a supporting Ben Smith.

Smith eventually runs out of space and flings a pass to who else but the Highlanders Tongan tight-head prop Siosiua Halanukonuka who used everything in the tank to rampage to the line leaving the commentators in hysterics as they egged the big prop to score.