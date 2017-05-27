 

Watch: 'That’s just brilliant!' Lima Sopoaga sparks scorching attack from his own 22 to set up blistering team try from nothing

The Highlanders ran away with their 44-28 win against the Waratahs in Dunedin thanks to their skilled bench as both Lima Sopoaga and Siosiua Halanukonuka came on and starred in this scintillating team try.

Siosiua Halanukonuka's effort left the commentators in stitches as the prop fell inches short before Daniel Lienert-Brown crashed over.
Source: SKY

The Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga shows the ball near his own 22 before deciding to pin his ears back and slice through the Waratahs defence before passing to a supporting Ben Smith.

Smith eventually runs out of space and flings a pass to who else but the Highlanders Tongan tight-head prop Siosiua Halanukonuka who used everything in the tank to rampage to the line leaving the commentators in hysterics as they egged the big prop to score.

The big man however was brought down inches short before Daniel Lienert-Brown crashed over in a stunning team try.

Bryce Hegarty was monstered by Naholo before the big wing set up Sopoaga in the 44-28 win.
Source: SKY
The All Blacks midfielder found some creative inspiration to put Tevita Li in under the posts against the Highlanders.
Source: SKY

