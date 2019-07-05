Watch: Ryan Crotty explains Crusaders' end of year dress up dinner tradition

Injured Crusaders star Ryan Crotty took time out of his side's traditional pre Super Rugby final dinner at Tutto Bene Restaurant & Pizzeria in Christchurch tonight to tell 1 NEWS what it's all about.

Speaking to 1 NEWS sports reporter Scotty Stevenson while wearing a long black wig, Crotty explained the dress up dinner.

"It's just part of tradition now, we started it probably about three-years-ago, we used to think double denim was outrageous so we have come a long way since then.

"It's something the boys like doing the night before the game," he says.

Stevenson suggested it was "a good way to relax" and Crotty shot back, "and a good way to carb load."

Their opponents the Jaguares will need to watch out tomorrow as the Crusaders have never lost a final after having a meal at Tutto Bene.