

Watch: Runaway hooker! Selfless Julian Savea sets up front-rower for match sealing try

SKY

Leni Apisai scored his second Super Rugby try after a generous assist from his winger at Loftus Versfeld.
00:28
1
The Broncos defence didn’t know what hit them after the Warriors ran 90m in 40 seconds to score.

Watch: Shaun Johnson caps off team try for Warriors after scintillating sideline run from Nicoll-Klokstad

00:30
2
Rebel's No. 8 Amanaki Mafi could do nothing to stop Taufua who blitzed his counterpart in the Crusaders' 41-19 win.

Watch: Rampaging Jordan Taufua pulls off monster fend before popping ball off for clinical Crusaders try


02:45
3
Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has the latest on Team New Zealand's preparations.

LIVE: 35th America's Cup gets underway in Bermuda


00:29
4
Bryce Hegarty was monstered by Naholo before the big wing set up Sopoaga in the 44-28 win.

Watch: 'They're running riot now!' Highlanders combine to score 80 metre stunner after Lima Sopoaga is set up by bulldozing Waisake Naholo

00:28
5
The convicted drug smuggler is finally heading home to Brisbane.

Video: The moment Schapelle Corby leaves her Bali villa ahead of deportation flight to Australia

02:45
Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage as the 35th America's Cup gets underway on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:50
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

00:29
The All Blacks midfielder found some creative inspiration to put Tevita Li in under the posts against the Highlanders.

Watch: Malakai Fekitoa's kicking magic inspires the Highlanders to comeback win against the Waratahs

A gutsy win from the Southern men in Dunedin tonight.


02:22
Many say without a credit card or access to the Internet, they are finding it hard to buy tickets to next month's test.

Credit card and online ticket sales a roadblock for Manu Samoa fans wanting to attend Eden Park clash with All Blacks

"Many of these families are cash families, that’s what they use," said Mangere's MP.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
