 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Rugby royalty Kieran Read and Richie McCaw onboard as Peter Burling warmly received at All Blacks captain's run

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fresh from celebrating his victory at the America's Cup in Bermuda, Peter Burling was applauded onto Eden Park by onlookers, including a legendary former All Black during today's captain's run.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was one of the many in attendance at Eden Park, as current captain Kieran Read welcomed and congratulated the Team New Zealand helmsman for the crew's stunning victory.

It's understood Burling will attend tomorrow's must win All Blacks showdown with the Lions.

The ABs skipper and his predecessor were on hand as Team NZ's helmsman turned out at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:44
2
The ABs skipper and his predecessor were on hand as Team NZ's helmsman turned out at Eden Park.

Watch: Rugby royalty Kieran Read and Richie McCaw onboard as Peter Burling warmly received at All Blacks captain's run

00:33
3
Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.

'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

00:36
4
Rush was picking up some supporters gear for family members when he was spotted by 1 NEWS sport's Andrew Saville.

'I might get ready to sign some, maybe get a discount' - former ABs funny man Eric Rush accidentally crashes team meet-and-greet

00:33
5
Model Sophie Harries says the Welsh fullback is still in awe of simply being selected for the tour.

Liam Williams' girlfriend believes gravity of third Test hasn't quite sunk in for Lions star: 'It's all a dream'

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ