Watch: Rugby royalty Kieran Read and Richie McCaw onboard as Peter Burling warmly received at All Blacks captain's run

Fresh from celebrating his victory at the America's Cup in Bermuda, Peter Burling was applauded onto Eden Park by onlookers, including a legendary former All Black during today's captain's run.
Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was one of the many in attendance at Eden Park, as current captain Kieran Read welcomed and congratulated the Team New Zealand helmsman for the crew's stunning victory.
It's understood Burling will attend tomorrow's must win All Blacks showdown with the Lions.
