Watch: Rowdy Blues fill changing sheds with burly rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' after winning Brisbane Tens

The Blues continued their celebrations after leaving the pitch with the Brisbane Tens trophy in hand, opting to fill the Suncorp Stadium changing sheds with their joyous singing.

The Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise won the second Tens event on Saturday evening after they beat the Hurricanes 10-7 thanks to a last-gasp try by star midfielder George Moala.

After accepting the title on the field, the Blues players retired to the changing sheds where they continued their celebrations with a rendition of Neil Diamond's 1969 classic, Sweet Caroline.