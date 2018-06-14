Watch: Ronan O'Gara credits loyal wife for letting him stay at Crusaders for 2019 season - 'I remain selfish!'

Former Ireland great Ronan O'Gara is extending his Crusaders assistant coach contract for a second season.

O'Gara will remain backs coach in 2019 and intends to soak up more of what he describes as a privileged insight into why the New Zealand outfit have been so successful in Super Rugby.

"Besides being a great bunch of guys to work with, the professionalism of everyone associated with the club is incredible," he said.

"It's no wonder this part of the world has the success they do."

The Crusaders are on course to defend their title, having won their last 10 games to lead the overall standings before the June international window.

Former five-eighth O'Gara scored an Irish record 1083 points in 128 Tests.

After retiring in 2013 he served as a defence coach for four seasons with French club Racing 92 before joining the Crusaders coaching staff in January.

O'Gara is grateful that his wife, Jessica, not only allowed him to remain with the sport after retiring but continues to follow him around the world - including our Kiwi shores.

"In fairness to my wife, she has been brilliant," he said.

"She probably thought the days of me being incredibly selfish might be over.