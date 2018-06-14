 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ronan O'Gara credits loyal wife for letting him stay at Crusaders for 2019 season - 'I remain selfish!'

share

Source:

AAP

Former Ireland great Ronan O'Gara is extending his Crusaders assistant coach contract for a second season.

The Irish great joked his wife thought his selfish commitments to rugby would end when he finished playing.
Source: 1 NEWS

O'Gara will remain backs coach in 2019 and intends to soak up more of what he describes as a privileged insight into why the New Zealand outfit have been so successful in Super Rugby.

"Besides being a great bunch of guys to work with, the professionalism of everyone associated with the club is incredible," he said.

"It's no wonder this part of the world has the success they do."

The Crusaders are on course to defend their title, having won their last 10 games to lead the overall standings before the June international window.

Former five-eighth O'Gara scored an Irish record 1083 points in 128 Tests.

After retiring in 2013 he served as a defence coach for four seasons with French club Racing 92 before joining the Crusaders coaching staff in January.

O'Gara is grateful that his wife, Jessica, not only allowed him to remain with the sport after retiring but continues to follow him around the world - including our Kiwi shores.

"In fairness to my wife, she has been brilliant," he said.

"She probably thought the days of me being incredibly selfish might be over.

"But I remain selfish. Sometimes you don't have to say anything. Few people get asked, I suppose, to come in the first place and I am a competitor. I need to try and get the best out of myself as well. One season wouldn't have satisfied my taste for here, so I just need to kick on now."

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:08
1
The Irish great joked his wife thought his selfish commitments to rugby would end when he finished playing.

Watch: Ronan O'Gara credits loyal wife for letting him stay at Crusaders for 2019 season - 'I remain selfish!'

2

Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann hits out at journalist's social media post about sandpaper stunt

3
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox holds up Tiger Woods at US Open after getting stuck in traffic

01:39
4
Amelia Kerr’s score is the highest ever by a women in a one day international.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

5
Dejected French players. Steinlager Series First Test, All Blacks vs France, Rugby Union Test Match Eden Park, Auckland. 09 June 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

France make five changes to starting side for second Test against All Blacks

High-banking Agusta helicopter.More helicopters:

Waiouru helicopter crash: Two men critically injured, another has serious injuries

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed to 1 NEWS the helicopter crashed just before 9am today.


Driving (file picture).

Drugged driving fatalities now outnumber drink driving deaths in New Zealand

More fatal road crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers, figures obtained by the Automobile Association (AA) reveal.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read: Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

01:42
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Mums' baby tips for Jacinda Ardern: 'Just go with the flow'

Out in the playground at Auckland's Glen Innes Playcentre, mums and their toddlers gave their tips to the PM.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 