Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

Sorry ladies, if Warren Gatland's tale of a truly Beaver-style proposal is true, then Stephen Donald may well be off the market for good.

The Lions coach, who teamed up with the Waikato rugby legend earlier in their careers when Gatland returned to New Zealand for the 2006 Air New Zealand Cup, was asked about Donald after it was announced the 33-year-old would captain the Chiefs when they play the Lions on Tuesday.

Gatland praised Donald's playmaking ability, particularly highlighting his dummy-pass which fooled Gatland's Welsh team last year when the Chiefs picked up a historic 40-7 win in Hamilton.

But then the coach announced Beaver had made the biggest play of his life off the field over the weekend.

"I heard from someone just recently over the weekend he got engaged so I'd like to congratulate him on his engagement," he said.

"I don't think it was a traditional proposal. I think it was out whitebaiting and the ring was offered at the back of the ute - in typical Stephen Donald fashion."

When challenged by media how he knew so much, the Lions coach joked he has his ways.

"I do have my sources of information," he said.