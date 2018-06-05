Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane bore the scars of his weekend bust up with a Blues teammate last weekend, training in Auckland with a black eye this morning.

Ioane, 21, became involved in an incident with a teammate last Saturday, following the Blues' 20-10 loss to the Rebels at Eden Park.

The incident, played down by Ioane as "poking fun" with the unnamed teammate, left the young winger requiring treatment at A&E.

In a press release the Blues said it simple "high-jinks".

To his credit, Ioane hit the training field with an obvious black eye, going through team drills unperturbed.