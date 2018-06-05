 

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane bore the scars of his weekend bust up with a Blues teammate last weekend, training in Auckland with a black eye this morning.

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ioane, 21, became involved in an incident with a teammate last Saturday, following the Blues' 20-10 loss to the Rebels at Eden Park.

The incident, played down by Ioane as "poking fun" with the unnamed teammate, left the young winger requiring treatment at A&E.

In a press release the Blues said it simple "high-jinks".

To his credit, Ioane hit the training field with an obvious black eye, going through team drills unperturbed.

Ioane's wasn't the only incident that the All Blacks had to deal with this weekend, with teammate Jordie Barrett questioned by Dunedin Police after mistakenly entering a stranger's flat in the early hours of Saturday morning, after the Hurricanes lost to the Highlanders. 

