Watch: Rieko Ioane philosophical over brother Akira's All Blacks non selection – 'He knows what he has to work on'

All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane says he feels for older brother Akira missing out on today's squad selection to face France next month, but insists that he'll be a better player for it.

Akira Ioane, 22, was a notable omission from the first All Blacks squad of 2018, with rookies Jordan Taufua and Shannon Frizell selected in his place, instead being placed within the wider training squad.

Speaking to media though, younger brother Rieko was positive about Akira's chances going forward.

"It's a bit of sweet and sour, he's pretty stoked to be here," Rieko said.

"He knows what he has to work on to be in the top team, it's only positive for him.