 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Rieko Ioane claims breakthrough player of the year at World Rugby Awards after standout season with All Blacks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks left wing Rieko Ioane has capped a remarkable first year in international rugby with a big time award in Monaco this morning (NZT).

Ioane was given the award by All Blacks teammate Beauden Barrett.
Source: World Rugby

The 20-year-old winger, who scored nine tries in 12 games for the All Blacks in 2017, was named Breakthrough Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards.

Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.
Source: World Rugby
Woodman may have missed out on try of the year, but she went home with something even better.
Source: World Rugby

Among the other awards, Beauden Barrett and Portia Woodman were named best mens and womens players, while Richie McCaw was honoured with a special merit award.

McCaw alongside England’s Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.
Source: World Rugby

England coach Eddie Jones pipped Steve Hansen for coach of the year.

Follow out LIVE UPDATES here.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

00:30
2
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
3
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:58
4
McCaw alongside England’s Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.

Watch: 'How can they be beaten?' World Rugby Awards host asks Richie curly All Blacks question - so what did he say?

01:26
5

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.

03:58
Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.

'There's a lot of apathy' - KiwiSaver expert says New Zealanders should pay more attention to fund fees

Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.

01:34
Woodman may have missed out on try of the year, but she went home with something even better.

As it happened: Beauden Barrett, Portia Woodman named players of the year at World Rugby Awards

Rieko Ioane also claimed Breakthrough Player of the Year at the ceremony in Monaco.

03:16
The PM says the offer to take up to 150 Manus Island refugees still stands.

Video: 'We have sent a clear message to people smugglers'- Jacinda Ardern disputes Pauline Hanson's claims NZ will be backdoor for refugees

The PM says the offer to take up to 150 Manus Island refugees still stands.

01:26

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 