Watch: Rieko Ioane claims breakthrough player of the year at World Rugby Awards after standout season with All Blacks

All Blacks left wing Rieko Ioane has capped a remarkable first year in international rugby with a big time award in Monaco this morning (NZT).

The 20-year-old winger, who scored nine tries in 12 games for the All Blacks in 2017, was named Breakthrough Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards.

Among the other awards, Beauden Barrett and Portia Woodman were named best mens and womens players, while Richie McCaw was honoured with a special merit award.

England coach Eddie Jones pipped Steve Hansen for coach of the year.