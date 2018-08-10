 

Watch: Rieko Ioane bumps off Otago defender to score in All Blacks' game of three halves

Rieko Ioane has delivered the Wallabies a reminder of his enormous threat as the All Blacks cruised through a pre-Bledisloe Cup hit-out in Christchurch.

Ioane scored four tries across two 40-minute trials against provincial opponents on Friday.

The All Blacks beat Otago 32-0 in the first clash and were too good for a Canterbury selection, 40-5.

Only two conversions were attempted in the low-key evening at AMI Stadium.

Coach Steve Hansen elected to rest most of his squad's Crusaders players, who have endured a heavy workload on their way to clinching the Super Rugby championship.

Left winger Ioane was played out of position at outside centre but proved as lethal as ever in an ominous sign ahead of the Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney next week.

His hat-trick against Otago was accompanied by tries to Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder, along with flanker Shannon Frizell.

Ioane bagged the last try against Canterbury while Hurricanes backs Ngani Laumape and TJ Perenara had doubles.

Importantly for Hansen, there were no apparent injuries.

Ioane was on form in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
All Blacks 1970s star Sir Bryan Williams to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

All Blacks 1970s star Sir Bryan Williams is among five rugby legends who'll be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame this year.

World Rugby has announced tonight that Sir Bryan, along with Liza Burgess of Wales, Australia's Stephen Larkham, Ronan O’Gara of Ireland and Pierre Villepreux of France will be honoured with the induction at a special ceremony in Rugby, England, on September 12. 

Sir Brian was one of the first Pacific Islanders to become an All Black, when he was selected in 1970 as a wing.

He distinguished himself in the 1970 South African Rugby Tour where he scored 14 tries in his 13 appearances, and in the international series he scored in each of the first and fourth Tests. 

Williams' international rugby career lasted from 1970 to 1978 in which he played 113 matches and scored 66 tries in all matches as an All Black, which was a record until beaten by John Kirwan.

Sir Bryan is a past president of the NZRU and has coached club sides in New Zealand and the Samoan national team.

He was knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours, for services to rugby.

Sir Bryan, O’Gara, Villepreux, and Burgess will attend the prestigious induction event, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the game. 

Larkham, due to his involvement in The Rugby Championship, will receive his accolade at a special ceremony on August 17 in Sydney, the day before Australia’s Bledisloe Cup opener with New Zealand. 

The five inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 142 since it began in 2006.

A lunch was organised at the Auckland stadium by the NZ Rugby Barbarians.
Source: 1 NEWS
