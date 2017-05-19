Watch: Richie Mo'unga magic leaves Chiefs defence in tatters to set up spectacular team try

Source:
The Crusaders' first-five played a hand in both of the Canterbury's stunning team tries, this one showed off his brilliant running game in the Crusaders' 31-24 comeback win against the Chiefs in Suva.
Richie Mo'unga found himself in space after receiving the ball inside his own half, showing the ball to the oncoming Chiefs defenders before leaving them for dead in his dust has he busted up the middle.
Mataele then offered support for Mo'unga who took the ball and looked to be in for all money, falling just short of the line before Ben Funnell crashed over from close range to finish off another scorching team try in Fiji.
