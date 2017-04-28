Watch: Is this a return to his All Blacks form? Waisake Naholo goes beast mode running 100m to score

Stormers fullback SP Marais broke down the right edge but was dispossessed by Ben Smith moving it to Rob Thompson who launched the brutal counter attack, finished off by non other than Waisake Naholo.

Thompson was at the thick of things all game, this time his pin-point kick deceived the chasing Stormers players with the bounce of the ball falling into the clutches of Naholo who had work to do 50 metres out from the try line before swan diving over the try line.