Rugby


Watch: Remember this? Quarterback Steven Luatua's epic 50 metre gridiron Barbarians play

1 NEWS

Watching Blues stars Akira Ioane, Melani Nanai and Steven Luatua taking part in an NFL style throw around at training this morning, it revived memories of a spectacular Luatua play in 2014.

The Blues forward unleashed this Tom Brady-inspired play against Australia in 2014.
Source: SKY

Playing for the Sir John Kirwan coached Barbarians side, Luatau unloaded a 50 metre quarterback throw from a lineout - aimed towards Australia's Nick Cummins.

Unfortunately, Cummins couldn't hold on to the pass, but Luatau's brilliance was watched - and re-watched - tens of thousands of times online.

Australia went on to claim the match 40-36, but  it was Luatua's magic moment for which the match will always be remembered, at least by fans here in New Zealand.

Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.
Source: 1 NEWS

