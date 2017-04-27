Watch: Remember this? Quarterback Steven Luatua's epic 50 metre gridiron Barbarians play

Source:
Watching Blues stars Akira Ioane, Melani Nanai and Steven Luatua taking part in an NFL style throw around at training this morning, it revived memories of a spectacular Luatua play in 2014.
Playing for the Sir John Kirwan coached Barbarians side, Luatau unloaded a 50 metre quarterback throw from a lineout - aimed towards Australia's Nick Cummins.
Unfortunately, Cummins couldn't hold on to the pass, but Luatau's brilliance was watched - and re-watched - tens of thousands of times online.
Australia went on to claim the match 40-36, but it was Luatua's magic moment for which the match will always be remembered, at least by fans here in New Zealand.
