Watch: Remember this? Quarterback Steven Luatua's epic 50 metre gridiron Barbarians play

Watching Blues stars Akira Ioane, Melani Nanai and Steven Luatua taking part in an NFL style throw around at training this morning, it revived memories of a spectacular Luatua play in 2014.

Playing for the Sir John Kirwan coached Barbarians side, Luatau unloaded a 50 metre quarterback throw from a lineout - aimed towards Australia's Nick Cummins.

Unfortunately, Cummins couldn't hold on to the pass, but Luatau's brilliance was watched - and re-watched - tens of thousands of times online.