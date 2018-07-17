 

Watch: Relaxed All Blacks Sevens stars hit the gym in San Francisco preparing for World Cup kick-off

The All Blacks Sevens side have hit the gym in San Francisco, as they build up to the start of their World Cup this weekend.

The New Zealand men's side went through strength and conditioning exercises today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Taking part in some light strength and conditioning work, the men's side were relaxed as they go through their final preparations for the tournament starting on Saturday NZT.

New Zealand hold both men's and women's titles from the same event four years ago, looking to defend their respective crowns over the coming weekend.

The three-day World Cup begins on Saturday at San Francisco's AT&T Stadium.

* Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

