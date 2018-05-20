 

Watch: RED! Tevita Nabura's reckless karate-style kick to defender's face leads to dismissal in Highlanders' streak-ending loss

Tevita Nabura was sent to the sheds early in the Highlanders' loss to the Waratahs last night after he allegedly kicked an incoming defender in the face on purpose while taking a high ball.

The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this outrageous act.
Nabura was shown a red card in the 19th minute of the 41-12 loss, leaving his team with 14 men for over three quarters of the match.

The loss also brought an end to the New Zealand Conference's 40-game winning streak over Australian sides - a "curse" Waratahs captain Michael Hooper hopes has finally been put to bed.

"it's frustrating to hear that all the time and it was the last thing we were thinking about. We got a good result there tonight."

Highlanders captain Ben Smith was gracious in defeat, saying the Waratahs "thoroughly deserved the win".

"The Waratahs played some great rugby tonight and really put us under pressure," he said.

"At times, we made tough work of it. But we're a pretty tight-knit unit so we'll take the learnings and be better next week."

Nabura has been cited by SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee for the kick with his case being reviewed later tonight.

