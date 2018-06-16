 

Watch: RED! French fullback sent packing after dangerous hit on airborne Beauden Barrett sees All Blacks star land on his head

Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.
00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

As it happened: Underwhelming All Blacks win second Test over 14-man France after game-changing red card

The All Blacks have won a scrappy clash in Wellington 26-13 after Benjamin Fall was sent off for a dangerous collision with Beauden Barrett.

