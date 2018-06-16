 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: RED! French fullback dismissed after dangerous hit on airborne Beauden Barrett sees All Blacks star land on his head

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks have seen off France 26-13 in a second Test, defined by the contentious early dismissal of visiting fullback Benjamin Fall.

Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.
Source: SKY

A clumsy leap for a high ball by Fall was punished with a 12th-minute red card and sucked the life out of tonight's contest, helping a rusty New Zealand to clinch the three-Test series.

The ruling also left the tourists fuming.

Captain Mathieu Bastareaud pointed out Fall had eyes for the ball only when he connected with the legs of high-leaping Beauden Barrett.

Five-eighth Barrett plunged to the ground head first and didn't return after failing a concussion test.

The classy playmaker was missed as the world champions produced an error-laden display, while France unleashed considerably more resolve than in last week's 52-11 loss in Auckland.

Despite being a player short, the French dominated most facets of the game, including a clear edge in the physical exchanges.

It was glimpses of the All Blacks' attacking class that proved the difference, with fullback Jordie Barrett, younger brother of Beauden, the game's stand-out figure. He scored two of their four tries.

France were on top in the opening minutes They were unlucky not to score through inside centre Geoffrey Doumayrou, before halfback Morgan Parra slotted the first of two penalty goals.

The game swung when Australian referee Angus Gardner produced his red card at the same Westpac Stadium venue where All Black Sonny Bill Williams was sent off a year ago against the British and Irish Lions.

Gardner said 29-year-old Fall was "not in a realistic position to contest the ball. I've not got any option".

The All Blacks were in front a minute later when prop Joe Moody loped through a yawning gap.

Winger Ben Smith jinked across for a second and Jordie Barrett completed a sweeping 70m counter-attack on halftime to put his team 21-6 ahead.

Some sharp work from replacement five-eighth Damian McKenzie set up Jordie Barrett's second.

Player numbers were evened up late when TJ Perenara was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul.

France won the second half 7-5 courtesy of a try after the hooter to prop Cedate Gomes Sa.

The All Blacks will chase a series sweep and a 14th-straight win over France in next week's third Test in Dunedin.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:12
2
The French battled to keep the score close in the first halfback but with 30s left, the All Blacks found another gear.

Video: All Blacks launch textbook counter-attack to drive dagger into French hearts with super team try on halftime

00:18
3
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Watch: RED! French fullback dismissed after dangerous hit on airborne Beauden Barrett sees All Blacks star land on his head

00:27
4
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:15
5
Former Waikato speedster Penikolo Latu showed destructive power and speed in Tonga's big win.

Watch: Barnstorming Tongan winger nails Samoan rival with massive tackle before streaking away with stolen ball to score

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 