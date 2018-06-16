Watch: RED! French fullback dismissed after dangerous hit on airborne Beauden Barrett sees All Blacks star land on his head

The All Blacks have seen off France 26-13 in a second Test, defined by the contentious early dismissal of visiting fullback Benjamin Fall.



A clumsy leap for a high ball by Fall was punished with a 12th-minute red card and sucked the life out of tonight's contest, helping a rusty New Zealand to clinch the three-Test series.

The ruling also left the tourists fuming.



Captain Mathieu Bastareaud pointed out Fall had eyes for the ball only when he connected with the legs of high-leaping Beauden Barrett.



Five-eighth Barrett plunged to the ground head first and didn't return after failing a concussion test.



The classy playmaker was missed as the world champions produced an error-laden display, while France unleashed considerably more resolve than in last week's 52-11 loss in Auckland.



Despite being a player short, the French dominated most facets of the game, including a clear edge in the physical exchanges.



It was glimpses of the All Blacks' attacking class that proved the difference, with fullback Jordie Barrett, younger brother of Beauden, the game's stand-out figure. He scored two of their four tries.



France were on top in the opening minutes They were unlucky not to score through inside centre Geoffrey Doumayrou, before halfback Morgan Parra slotted the first of two penalty goals.



The game swung when Australian referee Angus Gardner produced his red card at the same Westpac Stadium venue where All Black Sonny Bill Williams was sent off a year ago against the British and Irish Lions.



Gardner said 29-year-old Fall was "not in a realistic position to contest the ball. I've not got any option".



The All Blacks were in front a minute later when prop Joe Moody loped through a yawning gap.



Winger Ben Smith jinked across for a second and Jordie Barrett completed a sweeping 70m counter-attack on halftime to put his team 21-6 ahead.



Some sharp work from replacement five-eighth Damian McKenzie set up Jordie Barrett's second.



Player numbers were evened up late when TJ Perenara was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul.



France won the second half 7-5 courtesy of a try after the hooter to prop Cedate Gomes Sa.

