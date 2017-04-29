Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

Sunwolves replacement winger Jamie-Jerry Taulagi is in hot water after a thuggish act of brutality saw him sent off in extra time.

Taulagi was red-carded in overtime as the Sunwolves defended their bonus point in the 27-20 loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton tonight when he deliberately lined up Shaun Stevenson in the head with his shoulder after the whistle had gone.

James Lowe of the Chiefs immediately saw the action and rushed to Stevenson's defence as he collapsed to the ground.

"This is not good", the commentators said as the crowds booed to replays shown on the big screen of the incident.

The referee immediately called in Taulagi with his hand in his pocket.

It's direct contact to the head with your shoulder with force – it's a red card," he said.