Watch: Red card against England sees Samoa dumped out of Rugby World Cup Sevens

Sir Gordon Tietjens' hopes of a final Rugby World Cup Sevens title have been derailed, as his Samoa side were bundled out of contention with a 19-15 defeat to England.

Samoa hit the lead early on, with Neria Fomai opening the scoring, only for Dan Norton and Phil Burgess combine to level scores.

However, Samoa's chances took a serious blow, as Belgium Tuatagaloa was sent off for two yellow cards, leaving his side reduced to six for the rest of the match.

England substitute Richard de Carpentier sealed the deal, scoring after coming off the bench late in the second half.