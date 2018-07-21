 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: Red card against England sees Samoa dumped out of Rugby World Cup Sevens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sir Gordon Tietjens' hopes of a final Rugby World Cup Sevens title have been derailed, as his Samoa side were bundled out of contention with a 19-15 defeat to England.

Sir Gordon Tietjens' men fell to a 19-15 loss in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Samoa hit the lead early on, with Neria Fomai opening the scoring, only for Dan Norton and Phil Burgess combine to level scores.

However, Samoa's chances took a serious blow, as Belgium Tuatagaloa was sent off for two yellow cards, leaving his side reduced to six for the rest of the match.

England substitute Richard de Carpentier sealed the deal, scoring after coming off the bench late in the second half.

Samoa would score again, but it proved nothing more than a consolation as England sealed the win 19-15.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:34
3
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

00:45
4
The Bravehearts fought back from 26-0 down to march into the quarter-finals in San Francisco.

Watch: Scotland produce comeback for the ages, defeat Kenya at World Cup Sevens

01:01
5
Bianca Silva scored two sensational solo tries against Canada on day one of the tournament in San Francisco.

Day One - Black Ferns set to take on Ireland in Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:31
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.