All Blacks and Highlanders flanker Liam Squire made a welcome return to Super Rugby, grabbing a vital try in his side's 18-15 win over the Reds in Brisbane.

After James Lentjes failed a concussion test, Squire - on his return after a broken thumb suffered against the Crusaders earlier this year - found himself thrust into the action earlier than expected.

Going into halftime 10-8 down, it was going to take something special to get the Highlanders back into the match, with Squire happy to provide it.

Getting the ball with an inside pass from Lima Sopoaga, Squire barged his way to the tryline, flattening halfback Moses Sorovi in the process.