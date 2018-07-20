 

Watch: Rampaging Julian Savea makes perfect read for soaring intercept, races away to score in opening minute

The Hurricanes have bounced back into life with 32-31 win over the Chiefs to book a Super Rugby semi-final berth.

The Bus got the Hurricanes off to the perfect start after reading Damian McKenzie's pass perfectly.
An error-riddled but entertaining quarter-final in Wellington tonight was decided when the home side took control through the middle stages of the second half.

They scored 15 unanswered points, which included a second try to TJ Perenara.

The powerful All Blacks No.9 scored both tries straight off the back of scrums, taking him to 48 in his Super Rugby career.

It means the Hurricanes will contest a semi-final for the fourth successive year, against either the Crusaders or the Sharks.

The Chiefs, who had won 28-24 when the teams met in the final round of the regular season, farewell stalwarts Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai, who have signed French club contracts.

The visitors were below their best, paying for fundamental mistakes in blustery conditions.

In contrast, it was a from the Hurricanes, who won 10 straight games through the regular season before losing four of their previous five.

Their defence went to another level, led by midfield backs Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett.

Prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen also led a strong scrum display in his 100th Hurricanes appearance.

The game began in extraordinary fashion with two long runs from Hurricanes wing Julian Savea courtesy of intercepts.

He scored from the first after 45 seconds and was dragged down short in the second.
The Chiefs responded through a well-worked try to halfback Brad Weber but the home side took a 17-10 lead into halftime when Perenara stretched out.

Anton Lienert-Brown levelled the scores again before the Hurricanes pack took command, creating tries for Perenara and Ben Lam.

Powerhouse winger Lam shrugged aside Damian McKenzie to score in the left corner, giving him 15 tries for the season and lifting him level with NSW Waratahs wing Taqele Naiyaravoro atop the competition list.

McKenzie and flanker Lachlan Boshier crossed for converted Chiefs tries in the final two minutes but they never threatened to overhaul the 15-point margin.

