Watch: Rampaging Baby Blacks' hooker leaves English in his wake as NZ romps to under-20 World Cup title

New Zealand have stormed to a sixth under-20 rugby world championship title after overwhelming England 64-17 in the final in Georgia.

Asafo Aumua was unstoppable in New Zealand's 64-17 win to take home the trophy.
Source: SKY

Nine of New Zealand's 10 tries were scored by forwards, including a hat-trick to hooker Asafo Aumua and a brace to captain and flanker Luke Jacobson at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi.

Seven of the tries were converted by Stephen Perofeta, capping a memorable month for the first five-eighth who played a part in the Blues' defeat of the touring British and Irish Lions.

A lop-sided decider was wrapped up by halftime, the Baby Blacks leading the defending champions 40-7.

Flanker Dalton Papali'i and prop Pouri Rakete-Stones powered over in the first 10 minutes to set the tone for New Zealand, who dominated a strong English pack up front.

The Craig Philpott-coached Baby Blacks played with superior speed and precision, winning the majority of collisions and making excellent use of their possession.

By halftime, Aumua had crossed twice while Jacobson and lock Isaia Walker-Leawere had also registered tries.

Second-half tries went to Aumua and Jacobson, along with reserves Josh McKay and Tom Christie.

It is New Zealand's sixth world title, while England have won three crowns, all coming in the previous four editions of the annual tournament.


