Watch: Quade Cooper throws another ridiculous long-range trick pass

Quade Cooper has been staying nimble in his time off by tossing around the pigskin and showing off his skill as a potential NFL quarterback with insane trick passes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In his second gridiron themed video, the first-five eighth turned QB dispatches the ball in a ridiculous lobbed pass coming out the back of the hand finding Mate Ma'a Tonga star Tevita Pangai Jr.

In a previous video uploaded to Instagram, Cooper launches a slick behind-the-back trick pass while still managing to keep a tight spiral.

The post was shared by US sports news outlets, with a repost from Bleacher Report earning 1.8 million views alone.