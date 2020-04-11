TODAY |

Watch: Quade Cooper throws another ridiculous long-range trick pass

Source:  1 NEWS

Quade Cooper has been staying nimble in his time off by tossing around the pigskin and showing off his skill as a potential NFL quarterback with insane trick passes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cooper finds Tevita Pangai Jr with laser-like precision with a lobbed, back of the hand pass.

In his second gridiron themed video, the first-five eighth turned QB dispatches the ball in a ridiculous lobbed pass coming out the back of the hand finding Mate Ma'a Tonga star Tevita Pangai Jr.

In a previous video uploaded to Instagram, Cooper launches a slick behind-the-back trick pass while still managing to keep a tight spiral. 

The post was shared by US sports news outlets, with a repost from Bleacher Report earning 1.8 million views alone.


Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police issue warning after people needed help while fishing in dinghy off Bay of Plenty coast
2
Watch: Isolated NZ Army Band members get together online for spirit-lifting performance
3
UK death toll rises by almost 1000
4
Bittersweet Easter for coronavirus-hit Belgian chocolatiers
5
Lockdown ushers in return of traditional home cooked meals for Kiwi households
6
Concerned daughter says 73-year-old mum with health issues advised to work in Wellington Hospital call centre
7
Cape Town gangs strike unprecedented truce amid Covid-19 pandemic
8
Ministry of Health apologises after Auckland care provider was identified as Covid-19 cluster
9
Over 68,000 home owners request mortgage assistance amid coronavirus pandemic
10
Sixteen New Zealanders stranded on Covid-19-stricken cruise ship off Uruguay coast to return home
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Warren Gatland pitches $10m All Blacks-Lions 'decider' to make NZR much-needed coin
01:45

Aspiring World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard floats annual 20-team World Club Championship

Quade Cooper throws absurd no-look, behind-the-back flick pass while training

Bubble busters: Richie Mo'unga insists gathering of Crusaders players at park a coincidence, picking up ball was instinctual