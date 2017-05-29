 

Watch: Provincial Baabaas receive spiritual powhiri as Whangarei students perform traditional wero and roaring haka

The Provincial Barbarians have officially been welcomed to Whangarei ahead of their curtain-raiser against the British and Irish Lions this Saturday with a traditional powhiri by local students.

The Barbarians have arrived in Northland ahead of their Tour-opening match against the Lions on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Students of Te Kapehu Whetu, a charter school in Whangarei, performed the Maori welcoming for the squad this morning.

A wero by three young warriors with taiaha was performed as well as a haka by a large group of students before the players entered the school to partake in the whaikorero (speeches) procedures.

Northland loose forward Matt Matich, who was selected for the squad, said he had never experienced such a passionate welcoming.

"The first part of it was really quite intense, almost intimidating. There was a lot of passion showing and some beautiful voices in there," he said.

"I don't know if I've had a powhiri this powerful before, there was so much of energy behind it. The boys definitely enjoyed it."

The team will train in Whangarei this week, with their opponents for Saturday's game arriving in Auckland on Wednesday.

