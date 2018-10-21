Watch: Portia Woodman terrorises China defence as Black Ferns dominate opening day of USA Sevens

The Black Ferns Sevens have begun the World Sevens Series in Colorado in fine fettle, unbeaten from their three pool games in Glendale.

First taking on China, New Zealand would waltz to a convincing 45-0 win, scoring seven tries in the process, star winger Portia Woodman bagging a hat-trick.

Woodman added two more tries to her opening day tally, as the Black Ferns Sevens overcame England 28-7, Michaela Blyde and Theresa Fitzpatrick also getting on the scoresheet.