Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener

The Black Ferns Sevens have claimed the title at their World Sevens Series opener in Colorado, defeating the USA 33-7 in this afternoon's final.

Star winger Portia Woodman had a hat-trick in the final scoring 10 tries throughout the tournament.

Unbeaten on the first day of competition yesterday, New Zealand eased through this morning's quarter-final win over Ireland, with Michaela Blyde coming away with a hat-trick in a 34-7 win.

The semi-final against Canada was a more even affair, with New Zealand coming away winners 28-19 to book their final spot.

The hosts started quickly to put the Black Ferns Sevens on the back foot straight away, with Nicole Heavirland scoring in the opening minutes to put the USA ahead.

New Zealand wouldn't have to wait long to reply though, with Woodman grabbing her eighth try of the tournament soon after, showing too much pace out wide for the USA to handle, levelling the scores at 7-7.

Woodman would add a second towards the end of the first half, with a near identical effort, fending off her opponent to put New Zealand ahead. Tyla Nathan-Wong adding the conversion to put New Zealand 14-7 ahead

Captain Sarah Goss scored with the final play of the first half to increase the Black Ferns' lead to 19-7 at the break.

Niall Williams got the ball rolling in the second half, scoring New Zealand's fourth try to effectively dash any hopes of a comeback from the USA.

Woodman had her hat trick before the final whistle, unselfishly supported by Ruby Tui to cross over for her third try of the final.