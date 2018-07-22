 

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

The Black Ferns sevens have sealed their spot in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final, defeating hosts USA in a dramatic semi-final at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.
New Zealand hit the front early on through Michaela Blyde, only for the USA to come soaring back into the match with two quick tries to Naya Tapper - the first points that the Black Ferns have conceded all tournament.

Ruby Tui grabbed one back for New Zealand before the break, however the Black Ferns sevens trailed 12-10 at the interval.

In the second half though, New Zealand came to life, sparked by a long range spectacular effort from Gayle Broughton to give the Black Ferns the lead once again.

Portia Woodman then showed her class to seal the result, going over from out wide with a trademark run.

Lauren Doyle grabbed a consolation effort for the USA, but it was too little too late as New Zealand earned the chance to defend their World Cup Sevens title.

New Zealand will face France in the tournament final.

New Zealand fought back to claim a 26-21 win over the USA.
