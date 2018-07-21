Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

The Black Ferns Sevens have stormed into the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, advancing to the second day of the tournament without conceding a single point.

Having defeated Mexico 57-0 first up, New Zealand backed up their impressive performance with a 45-0 quarter-final win over Ireland.

With just a minute gone on the clock, Portia Woodman went over down the right hand side to give the Black Ferns the early lead.

Michaela Blyde was the next to score, going over after some quick hands from Kelly Brazier.

Niall Williams scored the third for New Zealand, Brazier again with the assist as the Black Ferns showed no mercy. Woodman grabbed her second, and her team's fourth to bring the first half to a close.

Blyde was in again to start the second half, before completing her hat-trick not long after. Substitute Stacey Waaka had the final say, coming off the bench to score her side's final try, completing a comprehensive 45-0 victory.