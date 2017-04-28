Watch: Patrick Osborne rips Stormers to shreds as Highlanders run riot in Dunedin

HIG: 57 STO: 14

FULL-TIME: The Highlanders try and launch a final attack from their own half to try and seal the deal as the hooter goes. TRY! They make it deep into the Stormer's half thanks to a run from Joe Wheeler, they swing it across before Joe Wheeler again gets into the mix and makes kick for Faddes to chase and finish.

77 mins: Stormers want to make a strong finish to their dissapointing match but the Highlander's defence is resolute. Line-out to the Stormers on the Highlander's 22 metre line.

74 mins: Can the Stormers get a consolidation try with 6 minutes left? TRY! Yes they can after a scrum under the posts is finished by the half-back Dewaldt Duvenage who makes a darting run.

70 mins: TRY! Gregg Pleasants-Tate is pushed over the line next the posts by the help of his teammates and Banks sinks another kick. 52-7 with 9 minutes left.

67 mins: The Highlanders are 13 minutes and 7 points away from giving the Stormers their biggest ever defeat and you wouldn't put it past the the energetic southerners who smell blood as they camp up in their 22.

65 mins: TRY! This time Aaron Smith sets up the try putting Dillion Hunt over after a quick tap. Its also Smith's last act of the night as he's subbed off.

64 mins: Aaron Smith now makes a 60 metre run after a scrum, he tricks the Stormer's defenders and makes a darting run nearly setting up Fekitoa. Its a 5 metre scrum to the Highlanders.

62 mins: Highlanders are absorbing everything the Stormers are throwing at them despite having a man in the bin. Some great hands from the Highlander's front rowers who nearly combine with each other to score.

59 mins: Its end to end stuff in this game as Matt Faddes intercepts an offload from Kolisi who was 5 metres out before launching a frantic counter up the middle before the Highlander's lose the ball near the half way mark.

57 mins: YELLOW CARD as Aki Seiuli is sent to the bin for a high tackle. Stormers move to make the most of their one man advantage near the Highlander's 22.

54 mins: TRY! Stormers still trying and again they're undone by Rob Thompson who intercepts and kicks it up field to a chasing Waisake Naholo who finishes off a brutal counter attack.



47 mins: Stormers haven't given up on scoring as they desperately try and move the ball. They get a penalty and kick for touch again in search of a try.

44 mins: Is that a TRY? TMO needs to check it as Pieter-Steph du Toit stretches out but he fails to ground the ball and the try isn't given.

43 mins: Stormers give away a penalty after putting together 13 phases together and the Highlanders take it quick before they themselves give away a turnover through a knock on. Stormers set up in the Highlander's left-hand corner.

41 mins: Du Preez gets us back underway at Forsyth Barr.

HALF-TIME

It's been the Patrick Osborne show tonight in Dunedin, scoring two and setting up another helping the Highlanders score 31 unanswered points against the Stormers. The South African's have been no mugs however threatening the Highlanders with their own attacking rugby but the Highlanders have made the moves and passes stick. If they continue how they left off the first half it may not look good for the Stormers tonight.

40 mins: Stormers frantically try and make something of this half as the half-time hooter blows but they're trapped in their own half before a knock on ends the half.

38 mins: TRY! Osborne is putting on a show tonight with a delicate offload to set up Rob Thompson who runs away to touch down under the posts.

36 mins: The Highlanders give a penalty away as they looked certain to score. The Stormers take it quick and make a scorching run and get their own penalty as they go into the Highlander's 22 but lose it soon after.

35 mins: Another penalty to the Highlanders but their line-out in the left corner of the Stormers half is messy. However they continue to attack the Stormers 5 metres out.

32 mins: What a kick and chase from Ben Smith! Who takes a magisterial catch and sets up the Highlanders who are against in the Stormers 22.

31 mins: TRY! Subsequently after the penalty Banks kicks to the Stormers corner and a the southerners use the line out to great effect with Liam Squire dotting after a brutal rolling maul. Banks this time gets the kick.

30 mins: Quick move here from the Highlanders, Paddy Osborne charges at the Stormers before the ref pings the South Africans for offside.

28 mins: Forward pass and scrum to the Highlanders after a slick passing move from the Stormers. Unlucky there because they had the numbers out to the right.

25 mins: PENALTY to the Stormers who opt to take the points to stay up with the Highlanders after a high-tackle. But Du Preez misses the kick.

22 mins: TRY Rob Thompson comes up with an outrageous off-load on the ground to set up Osborne's second try of the night! End to end rugby here. Banks misses another kick.

20 mins: But the Stormers have taken the try on the chin punching into the Highlanders 22 looking to get back on the scoreboard.

16 mins: TRY! Waisake Naholo finishes off what Ben Smith started, running a beautiful line from an Aaron Smith pass, smashing through the Stomer's defence to score in the other corner this time.

10 mins: TRY for the Highlanders and what a response from the Highlanders as Patrick Osborne makes his 50th Super Rugby match even more memorable. Marty Banks does the honours with a conversion from the left-hand side touchline

8 mins: TRY! What a reverse pass from the captain Siya Kolisi to set up Nizaam Carr for the opening try of the night after a blockbusting team attack from the Stormers!

6 mins: Not a good sight for Highlanders fans as Ben Smith gets his ankle heavily taped up, gingerly getting back to position as the Stomers defend a scrum and kick back deep into the Highlanders half.

3 mins: Stormers get a lineout near the Highlanders 22 and build a couple of phases together threatening the Highlander's defence before blindside flanker Gareth Evans makes a monster kick that nearly makes it into touch 5 metres out from the South African side's tryline but they clear their lines quickly.

KICK OFF: And Marty Banks gets us underway here in Dunedin deep into Stomers territory.

7:35pm: Ben Smith leads out the Highlanders onto the pitch at Forsyth Barr Stadium with a special mention to Patrick Osborne's 50th Super Rugby match.

PRE-MATCH:

The Highlanders will face a hurting Stormers outfit at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight, with a new look forward pack after injuries decimated the southerner's side last week.

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

Highlanders:

Ben Smith (C), Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Rob Thompson, Patrick Osborne, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Liam Squire, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siate Tokolahi, Joe Wheeler, Jackson Hemopo, Kayne Hammington, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.

Stormers:

SP Marais, Cheslin Kolbe, EW Viljoen, Dan Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Robert du Preez, Jano Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (C), Jan de Klerk, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Oli Kebble.