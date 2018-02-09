 

Watch: Passionate South African Varsity rugby skipper delivers unique and hilarious post-match interview

South African university rugby captain Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to say what was on his mind when his Wits team made history defeating Tuks in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to tell it how it was when his Wits team defeated Tuks in the Varsity Cup.
Source: Super Sport

Wits defeated the defending champions Tuks in the Varsity Cup 25-19.

Beckerling spoke to a commentator immediately after his side's incredible win and delivered one of the best post-match speeches crediting his team's mammoth effort.

"We knew that we were here to make history and all week that's what we told ourselves," said Beckerling.

"I'm so proud of the boys, absolutely humbled and the guys came out and played with enormous testicles and we absolutely did it, fantastic effort!"

Beckerling has made a habit of delivering passionate speeches, last year he said his team's win over Pukke wasn't a "freakish aberration".

His team sits second on the Varsity Cup ladder, one point behind leaders Maties.

